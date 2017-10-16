WNHU.org

A Couple of pictures from England!

by

LOVED going to England this past week, and what is a trip oversees without seeing some UK radio.

This is a hospital radio station, It’s a big deal over there and I am so glad I was able to tour Radio Cherwell and see some amazing sights!

