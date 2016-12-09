“Chargers in Charge” is a series of podcasts created by University of New Haven students for Paul Cassella’s Radio Production course.

I was taking the course last fall, and when Professor Cassella asked us to find people from the University community to interview. Since I’m really involved with WNHU (I’m the operations manager), I chose our general manager, Bruce Barber.

We spoke for just over a half an hour in our production studio. which is located in the Lois Evalyn Bergami Broadcast Media Center on the main University of New Haven Campus.

Our conversation is now officially “Episode 1” of the series.

I hope you like it!