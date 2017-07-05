Rest in Peace, Jim Abbott

Jim Abbott, a long time member of the WNHU family, has passed away. Our thoughts and prayers are with his friends and family.

Here’s Jim obituary from the New Haven Register;

James Christopher Abbott, 59, of West Haven passed away peacefully Sunday, June 11th at Yale-New Haven hospital after a long illness.

Born August 6, 1957 in Bridgeport, CT. He was predeceased by his father James Robb Abbott, mother Barbara O’ Leary and sister Jennifer Brown. He is survived by his sisters Tracy Brown, Leslie Abbott and Allison Abbott. 1975 graduate of West Haven High School.

1979 graduate from the University of the New Haven (Magna Cum Laude/Alpha Chi National Honor Society inductee), with a bachelor’s degree in communication and a minor in political science.Formerly employed as a Manager/Computer Programmer at SNET (now AT&T) in New Haven.

Formerly an On-Air DJ at WAVZ and KC101, As “Jim McNeil”, for many years.

Formerly an On-Air DJ, and sports play-by-play announcer at his alma mater’s radio station, WNHU, and was best known for his 30-year,”1960’s and 1970’s weekly oldies show, from 1978-2007. Abbott received many recognition awards throughout his lifetime, for outstanding achievement, aspiring leadership and exceptional service to the community.award.

He will be remembered as a beloved brother, kind, generous, dedicated musicologist, nationally esteemed music collector, mentor/life coach to his friends, and a positive, upbeat source of inspiration to those he touched in the community.

A Mass of Remembrance will take place at Our Lady of Victory Church, 600 Jones Hill Road, West Haven on Saturday July 8th at 11am. In lieu of flowers, Memorial donations may be made to the Arthritis Foundation, PO Box 96280, Washington, DC 20077.

Published in The New Haven Register on July 5, 2017