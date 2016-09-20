So Much Radio, So Little Time

Hello world, I am the new WNHU Station Manager! I’m the person that will help you navigate all of the parts of WNHU and oversee the station itself. For this position, even just a small amount of experience and familiarity in radio is fine, but my summer took preparing to be Station Manager to the next level.

This summer, I interned at two radio stations; My week consisted of:

Two days at Connoisseur Media, home to 99.1 WPLR, STAR 99.9, WYBC, and WFOX,

One day at WNHU, of course,

And two days at Connecticut Public Broadcasting, home to the WNPR Newsroom.

Connoisseur Media is a corporate company that owns several commercial stations, just in the state alone. To this day, I’m still learning about the history of WPLR as well as the company’s commitment to the Connecticut public. (Just ask Bruce!)

At Connoisseur, I did not get paid money to be there, but I did get paid in experience, school credit, and t-shirts. My days usually consisted of office work, which included data input, printing and stuffing letters and tickets into envelopes, and calling contest winners…lots and lots of contest winners. On some days, I get to venture out of the office and go to promotional events, similar to how WNHU goes all over campus to promote our station.

At WNPR, my main tasks were to greet show guests, do research for shows, and set up the studio for shows. For both the morning show, Where We Live, and the afternoon show, The Colin McEnroe Show, I would look up how many guests we would have and set the studio up accordingly, and then I would go down to the lobby to escort the guests to the newsroom. My research skills have improved this summer after searching for information, websites, or anything the newsroom needed for a show. I was not only looking for information, I was looking at what the found information could provide for the show. Several times throughout the internship, I would be asked to go around the city of Hartford and West Hartford to ask questions to citizens. At the end of the trip, I would go back to the office and edit the audio into a final sound bite.

The time I spent at WNHU was dedicated to helping Bruce reformat and rebrand the station, as well as preparing to take on the position as Station Manager. I was in contact with community DJ’s, as well as new and returning students to inform them of the occurring changes.

To be honest, I think Summer 2016 was the best summer I have ever had. Not only did I spend my summer weekdays learning about radio, I also had the time to enjoy the sun and have fun on the weekends. Now I get to continue school and to spend time at my favorite radio station! Here’s to a great year at WNHU!