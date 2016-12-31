It’s hard to believe that this semester is over and 2016 is coming to a close at midnight! As a student DJ, it’s amazing to see how far Punk Haven has come with both Anabell and I working together.

Here are 5 reasons why I love Punk Haven:

I get to explore, in more depth, the genre of punk music and expand upon my knowledge of up and coming bands that could easily become front-runners of the Pop-Punk/Punk music scene. 11 pm to 1 am is a time-slot for those who are dedicated night owls. I will admit that I am a night owl but not all the time. This is definitely a time-slot that is unique but Punk Haven is a unique show so why not have a matching time to go with it? Our platform. Being broadcast on the FM station it’s a nice change to have a Pop-Punk based show on the airwaves in comparison to the many stations that are most often labeled, “pop stations.” Our Station. WNHU has dramatically transformed over the years that I have been a part of it. I am so thankful for Bruce, our general manager, because he has brought so much positivity to this station and I am so proud of where this station has gone and can’t wait to see what the future holds. My Co-Host. I can’t begin to tell you how amazing it is to have a co-host that is also one of your best friends. Anabell has brought such life to this show and I truly believe that because our music tastes are slightly different, this gives us the opportunity to have a well-rounded show that appeals to more audiences than just the “Pop-Punk” kids. Thank you Anabell for putting up with my insanity and constant freaking out over the small things during our show!

So Thank You 2016 for everything! It’s been quite an interesting year, and I can’t wait to see what 2017 brings!

~ Riss