The Unofficial Eighth Wonder of the World

Welcome to the greatest stunning place on earth—well right next to Walk The Moon’s homepage.

For those new to our effervescent campus, my name is Ileana Alvarez-Diaz. I, my new and ol’ friends, am the Music Director for the 2016-2017 school year. What does that entail? Revamping our radio station from head to toe and creating student-curated content for all of you to jam to! Restoring the good name of College radio.

I immediately got involved with the radio station my little freshman year. I mean I’m still little—probably only grew a centimeter. But, because of WNHU, I was given the chance to interview bands such as The Colourist, Paradise Fears, Parade of Lights, and Foxing. Being part of the radio station has not only changed my life, as cliché as that sounds, it has opened my small eyes to whole new world.

I’m a simple Music major. Not Music Industry, not Music and Sound Recording; definitely a person who is extremely passionate about music and would like to teach. I didn’t know if I was going to fit in at first, with all the Communication majors here. But, do you know what the great thing is? That doesn’t matter. Any majors can have fun here. Doesn’t matter if you’re a Theater, Engineering, or English major, our radio station can be a second home to you. It is to me.

As you may have guessed, one of my favorite bands is Walk The Moon. Some might say I’m obsessed. I like to call it, very much aware of their every single move at any given time—“in the now.” I do have a show where I play so much Walk The Moon and bands I’m currently listening to such as The Griswolds, Magic Man, Chairlift, CHVRCHES and many more! You can tune in to Foxy Grandpa, every Monday from 12:30pm to 2:30pm, and hear me tell all sorts of random stories and observations. Ten points if you get the reference.

The takeaway here is that I would love for you incoming and returning students to visit the brand new WNHU. We’re changing gears and cannot wait for you all to enjoy the ultimate college radio experience—as it should be. Visit. Get involved. You will not regret it. College radio has nurtured me with immeasurable skills to tackle thousands of future endeavors. I invite you to brighten your horizons.