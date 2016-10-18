Welcome to Punk Haven! Enjoy the Ride!

So, you’ve scrolled to find Punk Haven! Welcome to our journey, we can’t wait to get you acquainted.

Punk Haven was founded by Anabell and I in September of 2016. We both had our own independent radio shows prior to Punk Haven, however, we found that our shows were extremely similar, so why not combine them?

So here we sit, 2 months in, and we’ve not just grown as co-hosts but friends, as well. We’ve been able to find new artists to love because of our semi-different tastes in music. We can definitely tell you that transitioning from only online streaming radio to FM Radio with the option to live-stream it, is pretty crazy but also a lot of fun.

We have so much in store for our shows for this semester so to keep updated on all things Punk Haven, check out our Facebook Page: https://www.facebook.com/punkhavenwnhu

~ Riss